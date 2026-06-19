Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Ljubljana
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

;
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa Stanežiče is a modern, high-standard four-apartment semi-detached house, situated in a…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go