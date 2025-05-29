Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper
4
6 properties total found
OPERATIONAL HOTEL ON THE SLOVENIAN COAST in Koper, Slovenia
OPERATIONAL HOTEL ON THE SLOVENIAN COAST
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 29
Area 1 650 m²
Operating Hotel for Sale on the Slovenian Coast! Located in a picturesque setting among a…
$4,54M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Ankaran, Slovenia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Ankaran, Slovenia
For sale is a plot of land on the Slovenian coast in Ankaran with a sea view, first line, in…
Price on request
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Koper, Slovenia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Koper, Slovenia
Area 19 000 m²
land 20,000 m2 for construction of 55 cottages in the center of Koper, Slovenia with a sea v…
$5,66M
Leave a request
Hotel 677 m² in Osp, Slovenia
Hotel 677 m²
Osp, Slovenia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of the Slovenian coast and Italy, an exquisite operating 4-star boutique hotel…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NovusPro
Languages
English, Русский, Slovenščina
Commercial property 1 265 m² in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Commercial property 1 265 m²
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 1 265 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial property with great potential for medical activities near the Koper-Trieste highw…
$2,59M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, SPP in Lukini, Slovenia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, SPP
Lukini, Slovenia
The purpose of the investment proposal is to develop a solar power plant project to the RTB …
$861,426
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go