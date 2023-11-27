Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Slovenia

12 properties total found
Business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 027 m²
Number of floors 6
We are selling business premises in the business part of the center of Ljubljana, in a neat …
€2,15M
€2,15M
Office in Slovenia
Office
Slovenia
Area 1 024 m²
€2,15M
€2,15M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€107,325
€107,325
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€210,000
€210,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€196,896
€196,896
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€186,165
€186,165
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€180,000
€180,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€294,063
€294,063
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€278,880
€278,880
Office in Maribor, Slovenia
Office
Maribor, Slovenia
Number of floors 4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
€1,18M
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€390,000
€390,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 734 m²
  A high-quality and prestigious property…
€4,20M
€4,20M

