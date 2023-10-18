Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana
17
15 properties total found
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€196,896
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€186,165
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€107,325
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€210,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
 Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of L…
€180,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€294,063
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€278,880
Restaurant in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 150 m²
A restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana.  …
€320,000
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/4
Commercial real estate in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Lj…
€390,000
Commercial in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 790 m²
Extremely rare investment opportunity!! YIELD 7.2% Office space on the ground floor of a bu…
€780,000
Shop in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 145 m²
Trading area in one of the prestigious busi…
€351,135
Commercial with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 145 m²
Commercial real estate in one of the presti…
€350,000
Shop with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 145 m²
Trading area & nbsp; in one of the prestigi…
€351,135
Office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 734 m²
  A high-quality and prestigious property…
€4,20M
Commercial with sauna in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Commercial with sauna
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 2 172 m²
Commercial square equipped for the gym. SDANO In ARENDU! Sports, fitness, dressing room…
€1,20M

