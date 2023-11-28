Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Vojvodina
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vojvodina, Serbia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house with garage in Novi Sad City, Serbia
5 room house with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Family house in suburban area of Novi Sad, in a quiet street. The house consists of two floo…
€184,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Vojvodina, Serbia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir