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Houses for sale in Vojvodina, Serbia

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in City of Novi Sad, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Novi Sad, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious family house in a beautiful Serbian village in VojvodinaFor sale a new family renov…
$47,781
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bačka Topola, Serbia
3 bedroom house
Bačka Topola, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Large house in Vojvodina under residence permitLocation – Serbia, Vojvodina, Bachka TopolA r…
$33,000
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Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Villa in Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Villa
Sremska Kamenica, Serbia
Area 1 600 m²
| 1 600 m2 | plot 1 629 m2 | 5+ levels | about 20 rooms | several terraces | Premium area |W…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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5 bedroom house in Bogojevo, Serbia
5 bedroom house
Bogojevo, Serbia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-storey house with a land plot in Danilovgrad, a good location, the village …
Price on request
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