Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Subotica
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in City of Subotica, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in City of Subotica, Serbia
3 bedroom house
City of Subotica, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Family one-storey house in Vojvodina at a democratic priceLocation – Serbia, Vojvodina, Bach…
$38,699
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in City of Subotica, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go