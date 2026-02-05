  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Cukarica Urban Municipality, Serbia

Belgrade
1
Central Serbia
3
City of Belgrade
2
Nisava Administrative District
1
Residential complex Leksus
Rušanj, Serbia
from
$98,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
