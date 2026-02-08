  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. City of Niš
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in City of Niš, Serbia

Belgrade
1
Central Serbia
3
City of Belgrade
2
Nisava Administrative District
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Residential complex Nish
Donji Matejevac, Serbia
from
$74,013
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
К продаже предлагается квартиры от застройщика в Сербии, в городе Ниш Ниш, третий по численности населения и экономическому положению город Сербии. Прекрасная природа, хорошая экология, границы с Болгарией и Черногорией. ЕС выделил деньги для строительства скоростной ж/д Белград - Ниш …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go