  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Cukarica Urban Municipality

New buildings for sale in Cukarica Urban Municipality

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Leksus
Residential complex Leksus
Rusanj, Serbia
from
$98,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 62–104 m²
3 real estate objects 3
VAT is NOT INCLUDED IN THE QUARTER PRICE! A great opportunity to successfully invest money and get the VNZH of a European country! An excellent multifunctional residential complex is being built in the capital of Serbia, in the Bezhetskaya oblique region He will become an island of …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go