Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Central Serbia
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Central Serbia, Serbia

investment properties
5
8 properties total found
Commercial property 2 000 m² in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Commercial property 2 000 m²
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Area 2 000 m²
$4,30M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Gornja Satornja, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Gornja Satornja, Serbia
We present a development project. Solar power plant with capacity of 10 MW, the land is o…
$1,82M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Vukosavci, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Vukosavci, Serbia
We present a development project. Solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW, while the G…
$1,82M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
Area 150 000 m²
Introducing a development project. A 10 MW solar power plant. A 30-year lease agreement w…
$1,82M
Leave a request
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in City of Niš, Serbia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 51 000 m²
Introducing a development project. A 4.5 MW solar power plant, for which connection condi…
$815,014
Leave a request
Investment 2 619 m² in Kopaonik, Serbia
Investment 2 619 m²
Kopaonik, Serbia
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 2 619 m²
A unique project on one of the most beautiful mountains in Serbia. A project under construct…
$6,05M
Leave a request
READY AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS in Zemun Urban Municipality, Serbia
READY AGRICULTURAL BUSINESS
Zemun Urban Municipality, Serbia
Area 37 000 000 m²
Ready business The total area of ​​the land plot is 3700 hectares, including (approximate…
$46,20M
Leave a request
Investment 1 864 m² in City of Niš, Serbia
Investment 1 864 m²
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 1 864 m²
Business and residential space in Nis, exceptional architectural solutions (Christmas tree s…
$536,792
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go