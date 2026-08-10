Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Central Serbia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Seoce, Serbia
1 bedroom house
Seoce, Serbia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
House for sale in Budva, Seotse district. The house is located on a plot of 250 m2. From the…
$242,159
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Serbia, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go