Investment Properties for Sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP in Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP
Crvena Jabuka, Serbia
Area 150 000 m²
A 10 MW solar power plant. The land owner has entered into a 30-year lease agreement with an…
$1,60M
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA in Gornja Satornja, Serbia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA
Gornja Satornja, Serbia
Solar power plant with capacity of 10 MW, the land is owned by the owner. The conditions for…
$1,60M
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA in Vukosavci, Serbia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SPP SERBIA
Vukosavci, Serbia
Solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW, while the Grashevich permit has been issued, the…
$1,60M
Investment 1 864 m² in City of Niš, Serbia
Investment 1 864 m²
City of Niš, Serbia
Area 1 864 m²
Business and residential space in Nis, exceptional architectural solutions (Christmas tree s…
$536,792
Investment 2 619 m² in Kopaonik, Serbia
Investment 2 619 m²
Kopaonik, Serbia
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 2 619 m²
A unique project on one of the most beautiful mountains in Serbia. A project under construct…
$6,05M
