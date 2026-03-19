Жилой квартал Laguna Suites

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Welcome to an exclusive residential complex where every detail has been carefully conceived to provide maximum comfort and all the amenities for you and your loved ones.
This residential complex redefines the concept of home, with optimised spaces and high quality construction, designed to offer durability, efficiency and elegance in every corner.
The complex has been designed to provide you with an unrivalled lifestyle, with facilities that include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, solarium, spa, chillout area, coworking, gym... all the services of a hotel, in the comfort of your own home.
A place where you will find comfort and well-being at every stage of your life.
Strategically located between the coastal towns of Fuengirola and Mijas, this enclave offers the perfect balance between urban charm and the serenity of the sea.
Fuengirola, with its privileged surroundings, boasts a mild climate all year round and a coastline of 8 kilometres of Blue Flag beaches, guaranteeing crystal clear waters and golden sand.
With 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor pool, wellness and chill-out area, gym and coworking, this complex has been conceived to offer a lifestyle adapted to your needs, with spaces designed for both personal enjoyment and social activities.
More than just a group of homes, it is a space that reflects a commitment to quality, the avant-garde and innovation. A design conceived to optimise every square metre and provide you with a home where you can develop your life as you had imagined it.
Experience the perfect fusion of modernity, architectural innovation, exceptional amenities and sustainability.
Местонахождение на карте
Михас, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
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Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
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