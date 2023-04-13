Show property on map Show properties list
  2. United States

Residential properties for sale in United States

apartments
351
houses
277
213 properties total found
4 room housein Rose Hill, United States
4 room house
Rose Hill, United States
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 246 m²
€ 1,805,608
Located in Kadıköy, this project offers many opportunities for both transportation and …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Arcadia, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms
Arcadia, United States
2 bath 89 m²
€ 140,942
3 room apartmentin Miami, United States
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms 576 m²
€ 1,810,000
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 103 m²
€ 109,117
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This Philadelph…
3 room housein Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 95 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safest real estate investments in …
Condo 2 bedroomsin Beacon Square, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath 91 m²
€ 100,024
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
2 room housein Detroit, United States
2 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 66 m²
€ 82,747
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 81 m²
€ 104,570
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
3 room townhousein Philadelphia, United States
3 room townhouse
Philadelphia, United States
1 bath 93 m²
€ 118,210
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
3 room housein Calabash, United States
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 209 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,027
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
4 room housein Calabash, United States
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 343 m²
€ 653,791
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
Condo 5 bedroomsin Miami-Dade County, United States
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
6 bath 735 m² 53/57 Floor
€ 11,366,325
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
Condo 2 roomsin Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 75
€ 1,061,978
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower,…
3 room housein Detroit, United States
3 room house
Detroit, United States
1 bath 170 m²
€ 127,303
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
800 m²
€ 7,898,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 320 m²
€ 21,940,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
910 m²
€ 15,715,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
672 m²
€ 9,602,000
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
€ 23,570,000
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
Housein California, United States
House
California, United States
958 m²
€ 17,457,000
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Mansion in Beverly Hills Impressive Mansio…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 115 m²
€ 19,640,250
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Unique villa 1115m2 Villa, the work of the…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
870 m²
€ 13,311,725
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
872 m²
€ 21,780,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Modern villa Magnificent, modern, two-leve…
Housein California, United States
House
California, United States
1 680 m²
€ 23,570,000
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Amazing Mansion A majestic mansion i…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
921 m²
€ 26,200,000
USA California, Los Angeles County,. Beverly Hills Villa in Beverly Hills Modern villa in th…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 168 m²
€ 13,956,000
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Villa on top of the Cozy Italian-style vil…
Villa Villain California, United States
Villa Villa
California, United States
1 146 m²
€ 13,050,000
USA California, Los Angeles County Modern Villa Sure the best price / quality ratio in Bever…
Housein California, United States
House
California, United States
1 047 m²
€ 17,454,000
USA California, Los Angeles Mansion County in the center of Beverly Hills A brand new, tradi…
4 room housein Dallas, United States
4 room house
Dallas, United States
5 bath 339 m²
€ 932,039
Situated on historic Lakewood Blvd the 4-bed and 5-bath house retains the architectural char…
3 room housein Dallas, United States
3 room house
Dallas, United States
3 bath 267 m²
€ 468,293
Just 4 miles to Downtown Dallas and minutes away from the city's largest hospitals, this…

Regions with properties for sale

Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Florida
Texas
Dallas
Miami
Detroit
Michigan
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Elfers
Manhattan Community Board 1
New York
Palm Harbor

Properties features in United States

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

About the United States of America

One of the largest and most populous countries in the world, the USA consists of 50 states, a federal district, and 5 self-governing territories. Washington DC is the capital city of the United States. However, the most populous city is New York which also happens to be the top travel destination in the country. Being a global superpower, the USA is a highly developed country having the largest economy in the world.

Tourism in the USA

The country has a lot to offer when it comes to tourism. From entertainment options such as casinos and nightclubs to national parks and beaches, the US has it all. It also has various theme parks, amusement parks, museums, and numerous other attractions. Urban tourism and tourism as a whole is a rapidly growing sector in the US and a major contributor to its economy.

Is it safe to buy property in the USA?

Offering a very high standard of living and quality of life, the United States is a must-have country in your list if you are looking to settle down and retire. The country is highly developed and offers various amenities to its citizens making it one of the best places in the world to live. It is becoming an increasingly popular destination for buying homes and apartments from people all over the world. If you are considering buying property you can take the help of a professional real estate agent who can simplify your work and help you get a better deal. From highly expensive luxury options to affordable studios and apartments,The States has a lot to offer when it comes to the real estate market. As foreigners can buy property in the country without any restrictions, the entire process is relatively simple and straightforward.

