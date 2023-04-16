Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in United Kingdom

apartments
24
houses
12
36 properties total found
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
1 448 m²
€ 27,229,000
United Kingdom.London, Fulham Excellent mansion in the Fulham Shikarny mansion area in the e…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
1 492 m²
€ 32,675,000
United Kingdom.London, Hampstead Chic Mansion in the prestigious Shikarny Mansion area of Ha…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
1 841 m²
€ 43,566,000
United Kingdom.London, N2 Chic mansion next to the Shikarny Golf Club is an exclusive mansio…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
1 532 m²
€ 89,855,000
United Kingdom.London, Mayfair Suite with the patio Awesome mansion in the historic center o…
9 room housein Greater London, United Kingdom
9 room house
Greater London, United Kingdom
36 Number of rooms 2 508 m²
€ 42,300,975
United Kingdom.London, N2 Awesome 1 hectare mansion One of London's most beautiful and expen…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
474 m²
€ 25,452,000
United Kingdom.London, Belgravia Beautiful house in Belgrade Chic modern new home in the his…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
2 000 m²
€ 84,866,000
United Kingdom.London Saint John's Wood Chic mansion next to Regent's park Chic mansion with…
Housein England, United Kingdom
House
England, United Kingdom
€ 13,336,428
United Kingdom County Sarrey A chic mansion in Surrey, a stunningly beautiful mansion in the…
Apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
Apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
178 m² 7 Floor
€ 8,950,000
United Kingdom.London, SWiE Penthouse near Buckingham Palace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an e…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
381 m²
€ 13,968,153
United Kingdom.London, SW3 Chic house near Harrods Chic house in the heart of Knightsbridge,…
Housein Greater London, United Kingdom
House
Greater London, United Kingdom
1 241 m²
€ 63,225,000
United Kingdom.London, W2 Luxury House near Hyde Park One of the best offers in the historic…
Townhousein Greater London, United Kingdom
Townhouse
Greater London, United Kingdom
358 m²
€ 13,586,747
United Kingdom.London, W1J, City of Westminster Townhouse with a Stunning Townhouse with a s…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 1 Floor
€ 5,252,096
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Stylish apartment in Knightsbridge Stylish apartment with a moder…
2 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
2 Number of rooms 92 m² 6 Floor
€ 7,502,994
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with hotel service 5 ***** Apartments with an exclusiv…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 2 Floor
€ 6,820,904
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments in the modern complex Beautiful apartments in a modern…
Townhousein Greater London, United Kingdom
Townhouse
Greater London, United Kingdom
446 m²
€ 9,481,056
Great Britain London, W8 Townhouse near the Dutch Park Magnificent Townhouse with exclusive …
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 146 m² 2 Floor
€ 9,890,310
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments near Hyde Park Superb apartments on the second floor o…
4 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms 145 m² 6 Floor
€ 4,417,412
United Kingdom London, W1K 7DU Apartments with views of Hyde Park Magnificent apartments on …
Apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
Apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
161 m² 1 Floor
€ 6,424,000
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments in the Belgrade area Two-level apartments in one of th…
4 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms 101 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,770,016
United Kingdom London, Pimlico, City of Westminster Penthouse with a terrace in the Pimlico …
4 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,811,021
United Kingdom London, Westminster Apartments in the center of Westminster Bright spacious a…
4 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,845,191
United Kingdom.London Apartments near 3-bedroom parks on the 5th floor in a beautiful reside…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,522,235
United Kingdom London Apartments in southern Kensington Magnificent apartments on the third …
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,730,000
United Kingdom London Apartments near Hyde Park Apartments with a unique location in the hea…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,792,000
United Kingdom London, Knightsbridge Apartments in Knightsbridge Two-level apartments with a…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,885,200
United Kingdom London, W14 Apartment in Kensington Apartment on the 5th floor in an amazing,…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,767,645
United Kingdom London Apartment in a house with a park Magnificent very bright apartment in …
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,629,000
United Kingdom London, W2 Apartments near Oxford Str.   Apartments on the 5th floor of a ver…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,629,000
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with a private patio Elegant apartments with access to…
3 room apartmentin Greater London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
Greater London, United Kingdom
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,662,690
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments near Gloucester Road Wonderful Bright Apartments on th…

About the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is a sovereign state that consists of Great Britain, the northern part of Ireland, and many other smaller islands. It has one of the longest coastlines in the world and is home to more than 66 million residents. Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch and follows a unitary parliamentary democracy. The United Kingdom has 4 different countries under its jurisdiction namely Scotland, England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

What makes the UK different?

Being the world’s first industrialized country, the United Kingdom is a highly developed nation and has the sixth-largest economy in the world. It has a high-income economy and offers a very high standard of living, quality of life, and infrastructure to its citizens. Tourism is a growing sector and sees an excess of 30 million tourists annually, making it one of the top travel destinations in the world.

Buying property in the UK

The country is becoming an increasingly popular choice among home buyers and property investors. With a highly advanced economy, the real estate market in England is quite stable and lucrative. If you are looking to buy a home in the United Kingdom, there are a lot of options that you can choose from. From affordable houses and studios to luxury apartments and villas, it has a diverse range of options when it comes to property deals. With a high standard of living and quality of life, it is also one of the best places in the world to settle down and retire. By choosing the right estate agency, you can quickly acquire property in the UK and become the proud owner in a very short span of time. Being one of the most developed countries in the world, there is never a wrong time to invest in property.

