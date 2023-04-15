Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odeskiy rayon
Tairove Settlement Council
Lymanka
Residential properties for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine
51 property total found
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 27,019
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 47,733
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 37,826
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 46,832
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 23,416
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 585,401
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 166,614
15372 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair in Sauvignon on a plot…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 32,422
15680 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 37,826
15678 For sale a one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in the Rosenth…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 34,223
15675 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 36,025
15697 I offer a 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 31,071
15642 YOU sell a one-room apartment with a renovation in the Rosenthal …
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 22,515
15484 For sale one-room apartment in the new house of the residential c…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 33,323
15451 For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal.…
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 49,534
15294 I offer a 3 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 32,873
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 51,335
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 21,164
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 42,329
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
113 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 108,074
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 45,031
13355 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Apart…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 21,615
13334 One-room apartment in the new house of the Rosenthal residential …
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 45,031
13200 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 22,786
13180 Apartment for sale in the Rosenthal residential complex. The hous…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 32,873
13134 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The ap…
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 48,968
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 30,347
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 48,968
13091 For sale 3 - room apartment in a new house on Tairov. The total a…
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 27,761
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 27,919
12846 I offer for sale 1 - but a room apartment in a new rented house. …
