  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Tairove Settlement Council
  6. Lymanka

Residential properties for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

51 property total found
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 27,019
3 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 47,733
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 37,826
3 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 46,832
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 23,416
6 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 650 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 585,401
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 166,614
15372 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair in Sauvignon on a plot…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 32,422
15680 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 37,826
15678 For sale a one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in the Rosenth…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 34,223
15675 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 36,025
15697 I offer a 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 31,071
15642 YOU sell a one-room apartment with a renovation in the Rosenthal …
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 22,515
15484 For sale one-room apartment in the new house of the residential c…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 33,323
15451 For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal.…
3 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 49,534
15294 I offer a 3 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 32,873
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 51,335
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 21,164
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 42,329
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 108,074
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 45,031
13355 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Apart…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 21,615
13334 One-room apartment in the new house of the Rosenthal residential …
2 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 45,031
13200 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 22,786
13180 Apartment for sale in the Rosenthal residential complex. The hous…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 32,873
13134 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The ap…
3 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 48,968
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 30,347
3 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 48,968
13091 For sale 3 - room apartment in a new house on Tairov. The total a…
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 27,761
1 room apartmentin Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 27,919
12846 I offer for sale 1 - but a room apartment in a new rented house. …
