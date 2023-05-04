Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments and flats for sale in Kyiv, Ukraine

1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 8/24
€ 135,516
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/12
€ 117,448
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 60,440
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 20/23
€ 54,207
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 74,534
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 19/26
€ 67,758
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 144,551
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 153,585
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 18/25
€ 90,344
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 14/22
€ 103,896
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 65,048
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 8/14
€ 108,413
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/10
€ 99,379
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 53,303
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 19/25
€ 78,600
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/16
€ 54,207
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/15
€ 106,606
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 13/21
€ 75,889
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 85,827
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 81,310
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 63,241
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 38,848
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/9
€ 45,172
3 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 62,338
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5/19
€ 61,434
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/17
€ 76,793
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 20/24
€ 66,855
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 45,172
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 59,627
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/9
€ 58,724

The number of people interested in buying an apartment in Kyiv is always high because real estate in the capital of Ukraine not only has high liquidity but also provides for regular income. 

What are the most popular districts of Kyiv for buying real estate

The answer depends on what criterion is the main one for you: when it comes to price, you will find the least expensive housing in Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Pecherskyi and Podilskyi districts, as well as Obolonskyi, are leading in the number of sights and the level of prestige. 

What is the average cost of apartments in Kyiv

In most cases, the price of apartments in Kyiv depends on: 

  • location; 
  • type of the building; 
  • footage.

A two-room apartment in a «Khrushchevka» building or an old prefabricated housing in a residential area can be bought for 10-12 thousand euros, while a one-room apartment in the same area, but in a new residential complex costs no less than 20 thousand euros. In the traditionally expensive Pecherskyi district, you will have to pay 25-35 thousand euros for a one-room apartment with an area of 35-40 square meters, and 40-50 thousand euros for a two-room apartment. Prices for luxury apartments in the historic districts of Kyiv start from 420-500 thousand euros. 

What are the conditions for buying real estate in Ukraine

There are no restrictions for foreigners regarding the purchase of an apartment in Kyiv (as well as other types of real estate): it is enough to produce a passport and be physically present in the country to clinch a deal. However, at the moment, the purchase of real estate is not recognized as a sufficient ground for obtaining a residence permit; neither does it speed up the process of obtaining citizenship. Nevertheless, Ukrainian laws provide for issuing mortgage loans to foreigners, although, in reality, banks prefer to issue loans to those with collateralized property, who permanently live and work in the country.

