Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Phuket
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
28
Condo To archive
Clear all
883 properties total found
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 212 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 505,097
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 120 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 173,711
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 37 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 157,676
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 71 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 305,330
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 358,913
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 24 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 116,146
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 25 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 155,297
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 24 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 106,418
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 27 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 80,174
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 45 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 138,969
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 104 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² 7/3 Floor
€ 465,812
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 60 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 301,722
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 60 m² 5/3 Floor
€ 335,395
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 35 m² 4/3 Floor
€ 182,530
Condo 1 bedroomin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 40 m² 5/3 Floor
€ 219,143
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 56 m² 7/3 Floor
€ 347,422
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 354 m² 3 Floor
€ 3,198,950
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 30 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 150,460
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 52 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 255,756
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 312 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,603,484
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 312 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 560 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 374,146
Comprising conjoined properties, units and , this outstanding opportunity offers both offic…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
3 bath 338 m²
€ 1,491,646
Condoin Phuket, Thailand
Condo
Phuket, Thailand
1 bath 27 m²
€ 58,794
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 47 m²
€ 106,899
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 400,871
Condo 2 bedroomsin Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Phuket, Thailand
2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 5
Price on request

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir