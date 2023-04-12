UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Mutxamel
2
Aspe
11
la Nucia
8
San Fulgencio
1
Oliva
12
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
la Plana Alta
5
Valencia
3
Comarca de Valencia
3
Novelda
4
Alzira
1
la Ribera Alta
1
Show more
Show less
5 595 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
1 Floor
€ 140,000
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 200,000
Nice apartment in a recent villa in Villamartin. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 106,000
Spacious sunny apartment of 70 square meters. m. The apartment is 600 meters from the beach…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 104,000
Playa Del Asekion. Only 150 meters from the beach. Area 90 sq. M. m. With 3 bedrooms, bat…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. 43 sq. m., One double bedroom, one bat…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
€ 275,000
New modern apartment with 3 bedrooms. 800 m from the beach. Area 84 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms.…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 199,000
Apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Area 117 sq. M. m. 3 double bedrooms. 2 bathrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
