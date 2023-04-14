Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a trendy Spanish resort located in the beautiful Canary Islands. Tourists choose this place for its spacious sandy beaches, clean environment and beautiful weather that lasts all 12 months of the year.

Foreign investors are also showing interest in the resort town. They buy flats and apartments here in order to rent them out to visitors throughout the year.

Why it’’s worth buying a local property

Living in a Spanish resort, you can spend your time on the cosy beaches of the Atlantic coast all year round. It offers all the conditions for proper rest and relaxation. Vacationers can swim, sunbathe, scuba dive, and spend time enjoying other popular types of entertainment.

Buying a flat in the Spanish city also opens up a number of other attractive prospects:

You do not need to look for accommodation during the tourist season — you can live in your own flat with all the amenities;

while away, it is convenient to rent the property — so it pays off the cost of maintenance;

The purchase of property gives you the right to obtain a Spanish residence permit.

What properties can you buy

The local housing market is quite diverse. There are flats, studios and flats of varying sizes in both old and new buildings. You can buy them in any part of the resort. To buy an ordinary flat, you have to have 46-200 thousand euros.

Luxury housing is valued at 2-3 times higher. For example, buying an apartment with one, two or three bedrooms in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the premium housing will cost 200-600 thousand euros, depending on their total area.

Where to buy a property

Those buyers who care about infrastructure should look at the centre of the city. There are apartments for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife close to shops, pharmacies and other social facilities at a short distance from the coast. If quick access to the beach is important, buy an apartment in the southern part of the city.

Moving to live in Santa Cruz de Tenerife is an opportunity to live in a trendy resort with clean beaches and good environmental conditions. You can find flats and apartments for sale in this resort on REALTING.