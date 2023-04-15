Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

39 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 194,250
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 102 m²
€ 375,000
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 469,000
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 231,695
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 248,195
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 280,450
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 220,616
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 679,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 4 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 bath 173 m²
€ 635,000
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 173 m2.Plot size: 463 m2.Terrace: 90 m2, garden: 310 m2.Energy …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 540 m²
€ 2,800,000
7 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Plot size: 875 m2.Terrace: 132 m2.New Build.There is pri…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 168,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 78 m2.Garden: 18 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 610,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 462 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 159,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 329,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 329,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 302,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
Villa 3 room villain Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 161 m²
€ 655,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 161 m2.Plot size: 508 m2.Terrace: 43 m2, solarium: 126 m2, gard…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 339,950
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 339,950
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
3 room housein San Javier, Spain
3 room house
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 247,000
A new complex with beautiful bungalows with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms decorated in modern s…

