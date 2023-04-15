Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 349,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
Villa 3 room villain Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 390,000
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Country houses in the Mediterranean style with the private te…

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir