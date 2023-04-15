Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
10
House To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 280,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 219,500
We offer a great bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking views. The complex is on the…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 269,500
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. …
2 room housein Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 219,500
2 room housein Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 269,500
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 187,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 231,000
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 162,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 146,000
A new bungalow is for sale in a closed complex with a breathtaking panoramic view. The compl…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 166,000
3 room housein Pulpi, Spain
3 room house
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 123 m² Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
This villa is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange grove…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 175,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,000
This complex is located in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange gro…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 195,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 261,000
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 171,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 161,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 229,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 235,000
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Pulpi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 196 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 293,000
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 203 m²
€ 278,000
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy t…
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
Villa 3 room villain Palomares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Palomares, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 349,000
Villa for sale in Vera, Almería, Costa de Almería Vera is one of the best naturist enclaves …
3 room housein Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 324,000
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
3 room housein Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3 room house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 294,000
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…
2 room housein Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 222,000
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Бунгало с двумя и тремя спальнями расположены на набережной пляжа Лос-…

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir