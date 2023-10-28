Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Almansa, Spain

18 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Charming 4 bedroom villa located in the lower part of Calahonda just behind Los Olivos shopp…
€645,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
€398,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Exclusive villas with full sea views within a natural park. Exclusive Villas are conceived i…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with storage room in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with storage room
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Los Monteros Playa, Marbella East Turnkey villa project. The villa stands out by the high qu…
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
An exclusive new residential complex that has distinguished itself for its concept, architec…
€1,35M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 940 m²
New built villa, ready to move in. Top quality, spacious and located in a residential quiet …
€1,98M
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
€715,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
€659,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
€425,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Cozy and spacious, typical townhouse on two floors right in the middle of the town center of…
€345,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
€385,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
€499,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…
€459,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
€439,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
€710,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautifully built to the highest standards, this villa is immaculate. Looking out over the 5…
€825,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Marbella East An elegant, fully renovated quality villa in El Rosario. South facing with ope…
€1,30M

