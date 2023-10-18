Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Almansa, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
€398,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
€659,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
€715,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Cozy and spacious, typical townhouse on two floors right in the middle of the town center of…
€345,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
€425,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
€499,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
€385,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
€710,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
€439,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…
€459,000

