Villas for sale in Almansa, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Charming 4 bedroom villa located in the lower part of Calahonda just behind Los Olivos shopp…
€645,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with storage room in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with storage room
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Los Monteros Playa, Marbella East Turnkey villa project. The villa stands out by the high qu…
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Exclusive villas with full sea views within a natural park. Exclusive Villas are conceived i…
€575,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 940 m²
New built villa, ready to move in. Top quality, spacious and located in a residential quiet …
€1,98M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
An exclusive new residential complex that has distinguished itself for its concept, architec…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautifully built to the highest standards, this villa is immaculate. Looking out over the 5…
€825,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Marbella East An elegant, fully renovated quality villa in El Rosario. South facing with ope…
€1,30M

Properties features in Almansa, Spain

