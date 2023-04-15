Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
109 m²
€ 726,000
Fantastic & nbsp; apartment located near the Tapada das Nessidades park in the county & nbsp…
3 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
3 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
133 m²
€ 1,100,000
Apartment T3 with an area of 133 m ², with a balcony of 50 m ² and 2 parking spaces in the n…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
144 m²
€ 1,050,000
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
144 m²
€ 1,060,000
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
144 m²
€ 1,040,000
Three-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 144m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue …
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
101 m²
€ 660,000
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
100 m²
€ 770,000
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
97 m²
€ 777,500
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
96 m²
€ 832,500
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
100 m²
€ 755,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
100 m²
€ 740,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 100m² In the heart of Avenida Duque de Loulé Avenue in Lisbon, a ne…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
97 m²
€ 700,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
97 m²
€ 715,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 13.26m² A new modern complex is born in the h…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
80 m²
€ 545,000
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 80m ² and a veranda of 1.7m ² Passadiço 11 is a new residenti…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
138 m²
€ 1,359,000
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
59 m²
€ 572,000
Aura is a new private condominium that will be built on Lisbon's central avenue - Avenida da…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
104 m²
€ 1,219,000
Aura is a new private condominium on the central avenue of Lisbon: Avenida da Liberdade ( Fr…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
53 m²
€ 525,000
Apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
42 m²
€ 350,000
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
121 m²
€ 950,000
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
67 m²
€ 550,000
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
67 m²
€ 535,000
Santa Catarina Unique is a new residential complex located on the traditional Pajais de Sau …
Apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
Apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
46 m²
€ 295,000
The studio’s apartment of 36m² and the garden of 19m². The privilege of living in the city c…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
92 m²
€ 685,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 91m². Privilege to live in the city center has become a reality in …
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
79 m²
€ 595,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m ² The privilege of living in the city center has become a reali…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
80 m²
€ 495,000
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
8 422 m²
€ 595,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
84 m²
€ 545,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
80 m²
€ 495,000
Two-bedroom apartment of 79m². Privilege living in the city center has become a reality in G…
1 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
1 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
46 m²
€ 352,500
The 46m² San Bento 44 studio (São Bento 44) is a new area on Rua de São Bento Street, where …

