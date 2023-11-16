Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Tarczyn, Poland

3 room house in Tarczyn, Poland
3 room house
Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is located in Pshivki, near Tarchin. The houses were put into operation, which are…
€162,587
6 room house in Wola Przypkowska, Poland
6 room house
Wola Przypkowska, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
A beautiful house, a large garden of 650 m2 directly bordering the forest. The forest park i…
€186,713
3 room house in Wola Przypkowska, Poland
3 room house
Wola Przypkowska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
The homestead is located in Pshivki near Tarchin. The advertisement concerns an apartment in…
€178,322
5 room house in gmina Tarczyn, Poland
5 room house
gmina Tarczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
€409,571

