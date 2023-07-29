Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Poland

gmina Mosina
20
gmina Lomianki
19
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
16
gmina Komorniki
14
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
12
gmina Piaseczno
11
Piaseczno
11
Mosina
10
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Kobylany, Poland
6 room house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the …
€ 307,971

Properties features in Poland

villas
mansions

Properties features in Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir