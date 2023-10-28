Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Bydgoszcz

Residential properties for sale in Bydgoszcz, Poland

apartments
16
15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€105,302
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 400 m²
€359,239
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
I recommend for sale a 2-room apartment in a quiet area, in the Upland estate in Bydgoszcz. …
€67,133
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 2 248 m²
Plot for sale for production, services, storage. The property is located in an industrial ar…
€111,140
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 987 m²
Two building plots for single-family housing in a top location
€110,017
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Beautiful apartment in the city center at ul. Jezuicka 24
€108,894
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Are you looking for an apartment to be introduced after a general renovation?
€89,585
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale an investment two-pack (two studio apartments on one land and mortgage register), l…
€76,338
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
For sale a large two-room apartment with an area of 57 m2 located on the high ground floor i…
€112,262
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 139 m²
For sale a single-family house, free-standing from 1974, which is located on the border of t…
€201,848
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
2-room apartment in a tenement house (building condition – for renovation) at ul. Pomorska 5…
€49,171
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a spacious studio apartment located a…
€46,028
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a duplex apartment with an area of 42m2 in Bydgoszcz at Flisacka Street. The locati…
€47,150
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Discover the perfect place for a couple! Apartment in a comfortable location in Fordon, at u…
€85,095
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€93,178

Properties features in Bydgoszcz, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir