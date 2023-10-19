Apartments for sale in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
€438
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Sounds like a fantastic offer – take a look !!!  — exclusive offer —
€106,822
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
I recommend for sale a 2-room apartment in a quiet area, in the Upland estate in Bydgoszcz. …
€65,450
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 2 248 m²
Plot for sale for production, services, storage. The property is located in an industrial ar…
€108,354
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 987 m²
Two building plots for single-family housing in a top location
€107,260
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Beautiful apartment in the city center at ul. Jezuicka 24
€106,165
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Are you looking for an apartment to be introduced after a general renovation?
€87,340
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
For sale an investment two-pack (two studio apartments on one land and mortgage register), l…
€74,425
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
For sale a large two-room apartment with an area of 57 m2 located on the high ground floor i…
€109,449
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of an atmospheric, three-room apartment …
€62,386
Apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
Apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Area 139 m²
For sale a single-family house, free-standing from 1974, which is located on the border of t…
€196,789
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
for sale a 3-room apartment at ul. Cops in Bydgoszcz:
€118,205
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a spacious studio apartment located a…
€44,874
1 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
1 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a duplex apartment with an area of 42m2 in Bydgoszcz at Flisacka Street. The locati…
€45,969
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
€47,063
3 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€90,843
2 room apartment in Bydgoszcz, Poland
2 room apartment
Bydgoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Discover the perfect place for a couple! Apartment in a comfortable location in Fordon, at u…
€82,962

