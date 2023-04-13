Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 3 roomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 9 Floor
€ 352,303
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов на Лонг Бич. В продаже готовые пентхаусы на 9-м этаже . С…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 62,799
If you want to live in a complex in your own house, this project will present townhouses and…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 75,882
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 162 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 134,495
Park Residence & nbsp ; A unique project from a famous developer is located in the mos…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 268,073
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kalecik, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 69,290
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 141,988
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
€ 156,641
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 335,660
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bath
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 bath
€ 204,463
Penthouse 1 roomin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 247,219
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
Penthouse 1 roomin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 130,942
Meet Kriera Focus, the new star of Long Beach with its panoramic views where you will feel t…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bath 334 m²
€ 309,548
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 112 m²
€ 157,078
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 97 m²
€ 122,457

