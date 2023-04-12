Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
9
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4 Floor
€ 75,000
Furnished studio apartment for sale in the complex Old Bakery, Budva. Located on the 4th fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 52,980
Studio apartment in a new house in Budva. Area 23 m2, consists of a room with a French balc…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 2 Floor
€ 75,000
Studio apartment in Budva. Area 22 m2. Consists of a living room combined with a kitchen a…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
Cozy studio 39 m2, located on the 5th floor of a landscaped house and has all the amenities …
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4 Floor
€ 75,000
Furnished studio apartment for sale in the complex Old Bakery, Budva. Located on the 4th fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 52,980
Studio apartment in a new house in Budva. Area 23 m2, consists of a room with a French balc…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 2 Floor
€ 75,000
Studio apartment in Budva. Area 22 m2. Consists of a living room combined with a kitch…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 30 m²
€ 81,000
We offer for sale a modern furnished studio in a new, luxurious Old Bakery complex, not far …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 93,000
Bar, Center – Luxury studio for sale This luxury studio with a total area of 41 sqm is locat…

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir