Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,900
VERY HIGH, STILINGLY EQUIPMENT 4 ROOM COTEDS IN ZUJS! For sale quality and stylishly furnis…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 105,000
SELLOW TIPAL EXPLANATION BUY - DU BIG IZOLED ROOM! Strategically comfortable place for life.…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
Apartment for sale in Vokės g. 10, in Lentwar, Trakai r. self. ⋙ GENERAL INFORMATION - Buil…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 209,902
Beet-catching images and functionality: discover your new home in the heart of Spyc! The apa…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 83,500
The good Hope Street is located in the eastern part of the city, in the new town district. T…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 235,000
CLASSED IN THE ERDVUS, HIGH LUBOMIS BUY, IN THE REPORT OF THE WILLED CITY, IN THE FULL CITY …
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 108,000
For money Garden for sale 1 room apartment in the project, with partial finish. If necessary…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 199,900
SELLED YOU AND ERDVUS 3 ROOMS WITH BALKON AND PRIVACY SUBJECTING PLACE. It’s an apartment wi…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/13 Floor
€ 119,000
SURRANTED FOR SALE, ERDVUS 2 ROOMS BUYSTIND, RELATIVE G. GENERAL INFORMATION: - Address: Ri…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 2-HIS ROOMS IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2-room a…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
OZO G., NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONAL …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 137,000
IN WHITE, NEW STATY PROJECT „GO LIFE“ 42 KV.M, 2 K. BUTAS WITH DALINE APDAIA. FOR ADDITIONA…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 152,000
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 104,900
The top covers sell a spacious and functionally washed 3-room apartment! -------------------…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 184,900
SELL YOU ARE SELECTED AND HEATING 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE CAROLINICAL! ADVANTAGE: * NEW STATYBA;…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 143,000
2 k. housing in the new construction project B23 In the New Town WE WILL STAY YOU IN THE DA…
1 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In Antacalny, one of the most valued apartment buildings, a bright, over-fiber apartment wit…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 202,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 339,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 289,900
ONLY APARTMENT PROJECT 5 IN THE EXCHANGE OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVES! LIKO ONLY 3…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 220,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 124 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 489,000
NEW ONLY 5 APARTMENT PROJECT IN THE FACILITY OF THE OLD - IN THE GIRTH OF THE JAVORIT! LIKO …
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
THE ERDMS AND FUNCTIONAL 129 CVADRATIC METHERS WITH HIGH LUBOM, GREAT, BALKON AND ERDVIA 25 …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
MODERN AND ITIN FUNCTIONAL 4 ROOMS BUY WITH TERASA IN ONE PERSPECTIVE VILLION MICRORAJONES -…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
THE SOURCE OF THE SURNIA, IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, IS SELECTED BY QUALITY 2022 - METHODA A + C…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
ERDVUS, LIGHT AND YOU WERE WILLED CENTRE. Exclusive location for the city’s privileges and …

Vilnius is a small but cozy European city, which perfectly combines the romantic atmosphere of the Middle Ages and the well-developed infrastructure. 

Which areas of Vilnius are the best for buying real estate

There is a great demand for housing in Vilnius in the following districts: 

  • Pilaitė is one of the newest districts in Vilnius. There are many new buildings, the well-developed social infrastructure, and many facilities for leisure. Pilaitė is mostly inhabited by young families at the age of 30-35 years. 
  • Vilnius Old Town — it will appeal to those who want to buy housing in Vilnius at a reasonable price, and as close as possible to the center. 
  • Šnipiškes is an area of contrasts: here luxury apartments successfully coexist with the old wooden houses. 

How much does real estate in Vilnius cost on average

Real estate prices in Vilnius depend on location, the type of the building and the year of its construction, the quality of repairs, the availability of furniture and appliances. 

On average, real estate in Vilnius costs €2160. Within €30,000 on the outskirts of the city you can buy a small cozy studio with an area of 18-27 m², renovated and provided with all the necessary furniture. 

Convenient real estate in Vilnius located in a building constructed in the years after 2010 will cost no less than €70,000. 

Can I get a residence permit in Lithuania for buying a home

In Lithuania, there are loyal conditions for obtaining a residence permit for foreign citizens. Therefore, it is quite easy to get. However, buying a home in Vilnius is not a basis for obtaining the permit.

