Apartments for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

2 room apartmentin Pumpuciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pumpuciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 26,500
HIGH BOX AND LIGHT, FULL 2 ROOMS BUYED IN KAVARK, ANOTHER R.! Kavarsk – town in the Anwarf d…
2 room apartmentin Gulbine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gulbine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 77,000
SHARE PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN MOLUNDS, IN THE FURTHER GATVES ! VERY PATOG LOCATION, ENVIRO…
2 room apartmentin Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,900
For sale a newly renovated 2-room apartment with cellars in the district of Ignalina. The h…
2 room apartmentin Visaginas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Visaginas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,900
PROCEDURE PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY VISAGINE, VETERAN G.! __________________________________…
3 room apartmentin Utena, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 123,000
c Spacious 3-room apartment for sale, Kudirkos g. Utena m. Apartment spaces It will give you…

Properties features in Utena County, Lithuania

