Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
21
Vieksniai
2
Tirksliai
1
36 properties total found
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. GENERALBUTIS 3rd floor TABLES G.16 GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
SELLING PROCEDURE, SILE AND YOUTH, PATOGUS EXPLANATION 2 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. …
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
1 ROOM IS SELLED. BUTAS 5 - AME HIGH ( non- angular ) APPLICATION G.4 IN SMALLATIONS GENERA…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS 3 - AME HIGH OR RENTAL MODE G.5 IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Locati…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
SELLING 2 ROOM. BUTAS 1 - AME HIGH VIEW G.12A IN SMALL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: VIEW g…
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 8,500
SELL 33.72 KV.M BUY 5 HIGH. BUTO PLOT EPLICATION: CORIDORIUS- 4.56 KV.M ROOMS -17.70 KV.M V…
3 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 70,000
SHOW PRESENT, PATOGAUS EXPLANATION 3 ROOM. BUTAS. GENERAL INFORMATION. Location: Friendship…
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 42,000
1 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,000
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,500
3 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 57,000
3 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 55,000
Description 3 ROOMS are SALE. BUTAS GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Ventos g 87-30 - 3 Cambodi…
2 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,000
A neat 2-room apartment for sale in a brick house on the second floor, on the ground floor, …
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
NEW RENOVATED LIVING HOUSE MODERN, FULL LIVING HOUSE IS INCLUDED. HOUSE SELLED WITH ALL WHI…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
3 room apartmentin Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 33,000
SELLED 2 ROOMS BUY – LOFT, SMALL M. OLD. SELLED WITH ALL THE WHOLE WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIK…

Properties features in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir