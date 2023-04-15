What districts are better for buying property in Klaipėda

Real estate in Klaipėda is in steady demand among foreign citizens. Foreigners prefer to buy property in such areas as:

Old Town;

Pajurio;

Laukininkai;

Dragūnų.

Accommodation on Taikos avenue is in high demand as well. Here you can find both luxury furnished apartments renovated with a modern interior and a budget flat with a suitable layout for a married couple with children.

What are the average prices for property in Klaipėda

Cheap housing in Klaipėda is to be found in remote residential areas and in the buildings of non-recent construction, which have not been renovated yet. The price for a small one-room flat starts from 30,000 euros. In more prestigious areas with excellent infrastructure, developed transport communication, shopping centres, medical and educational institutions, the prices vary from 50,000 to 110,000 euros. The most expensive apartments are located in the Old Town and by the sea. Prices in these areas start from 100,000 euros.

Can I buy a property in Klaipėda and get a residence permit in Lithuania

By purchasing real estate in Klaipėda, a foreigner gets the right to apply for a Schengen visa. It is issued for 3, 6 or 12 months. The Schengen visa allows its holder to circulate in the Schengen area for up to 90 days every six months. A residence permit is not provided for the purchase of a house or an apartment.