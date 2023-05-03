Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kedainiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Kedainiai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kedainiai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE IN THE CUSTOMAIN CITY. POSSIBLE CHANGE WITH THE ADOPTION TO THE EQUIPMEN…
House in Kedainiai, Lithuania
House
Kedainiai, Lithuania
301 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN CHAIRS. GENERAL INFORMATION: • Grunwald g.7, Kėdainiai ; • Unpassed street…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir