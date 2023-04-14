Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

57 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Silelis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Silelis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 126,000
SELLED 3 K. BUTAS WITH PRIVACY PARKING PLACE IN RAMIO, ROMAIN. -----------------------------…
4 room apartmentin Karkazai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Karkazai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 99 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 129,999
SELLED YOU, PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH IMAGE WINTER VISE IN THE LANGUAGE IN THE LANGUAGE OF THE …
3 room apartmentin Kumpiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 151,424
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
4 room apartmentin Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 148,050
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
2 room apartmentin Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 99,765
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
2 room apartmentin Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 95,580
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
2 room apartmentin Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 64,000
SELLED 2 K. BUTH IN THE DAY ADVANTAGE: Apartment inner, bright with good aura! Neat, superv…
4 room apartmentin Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Rinkunai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 114,000
SELLED ERDMS AND LIGHT 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE GARLIA, GREEN G. Masonry house, large yard for pa…
3 room apartmentin Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vandziogala, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 48,000
3-room apartment for sale in the town of Vandžiogala. The apartment is strategically comfort…
4 room apartmentin Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
2 room apartmentin Raziskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Raziskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 99,999
BUY WITH AUTONOMIN HEATING, LOSS THE COUEMEL AND DISTRIBUTION PLACE!!! BUTO ADVANTAGE: • I…
2 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 119,000
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS WERE COUNCIL IN THE ROMAIN WITH BIG VITRINARY LANGUAGE, BUTI PRICES 2 LOCA…
2 room apartmentin Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 88,900
SELLED IN THE SONG OF 2 ROOMS, PARTICAN G. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand new electrica…
2 room apartmentin Ginenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ginenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 71,900
SELLED 2 K. BUY IN DOMAIN ANT SHIPS MEAUIN A quiet and quiet area surrounded by nature, good…
2 room apartmentin Vilkija, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilkija, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,000
SEPARATE FOR YOUR POILSIAN OR THE LIFE COUNTRY NEMUN! BACK PLACE, PATOGUS RELEASE, UNWANTED …
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 85,000
A neat 3-room apartment for sale in Ledos g. with a gazebo built on a plot of 1.88 a, you wi…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 134,000
Spacious and bright 3-room apartment for sale in Roma. _________________________________ For…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 135,000
SELLED VERY PROCEDURE, YOURSELF AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN HIGH-ORGESTIGATIONS, BUTAS IS IN T…
3 room apartmentin Upyte, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Upyte, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 125,000
SELLING QUALITY AND YOUTH 3 K. BUAST IN ROMAIN. THE BUTI PRINESS PARKING PLACE IS CLOSED IN …
2 room apartmentin Martinava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Martinava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,000
NOT LET THE PROFIT OF THE PRICE, THE DVIOUS ROOMS ARE EQUIPED!!! --------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,999
NEW construction A++ class apartments in the Girait!!! Closed quarter, all city communicatio…
3 room apartmentin Giraite, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Giraite, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 85,999
NEW construction A++ class apartments in the Girait!!! Closed quarter, all city communicatio…
3 room apartmentin Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 129 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 149,999

Properties features in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

