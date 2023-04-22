Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karmelava, Lithuania

7 properties total found
House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
House in Pabirzis, Lithuania
House
Pabirzis, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
€ 215,000
House in Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,600
€ 24,600
House in Margava, Lithuania
House
Margava, Lithuania
261 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
€ 345,000
2 room apartment in Martinava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Martinava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 99,000
€ 99,000
House in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House
Draseikiai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 189,900
€ 189,900
House in Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
House
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,999
€ 199,999
