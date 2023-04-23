Why you should buy a house in Druskininkai

By purchasing local real estate, buyers get the opportunity to live in the well-developed resort town in the South of Lithuania. Druskininkai offers all the necessary amenities:

modern infrastructure;

healing springs;

clean beach areas near the Neman river.

The purchased property in Druskininkai can also be rented to tourists who regularly come here from all over the world. The status of the city is what attracts so many visitors. It is unofficially recognized as one of the best Eastern European spa resorts.

What are the property prices in Druskininkai

The average cost per square metre is 1300 euros. At these price rates, you can buy an apartment in the centre. On the outskirts the property is slightly cheaper — 800-1000 euros per square metre. In general, prices for local housing are the same as in Vilnius.

Can foreigners get a residence permit if they purchase real estate in Druskininkai

According to the legislation of Lithuania, foreign citizens are not granted a residence permit for purchasing property. Though, real estate ownership allows you to apply for a Schengen visa. This document allows foreigners to stay in the country for up to 181 days a year.