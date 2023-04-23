Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Druskininkai, Lithuania

23 properties total found
1 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 45,500
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 69,000
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 110,000
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 109 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 238,000
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,000
SELLING 47.03 KV.M. 2 ROOM. BUAST IN DRUSKINES, BARAVYKES G. 1A. PUTIES WILL ONLY AS ANTRI O…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
Garden plot with a lodge in a good place GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 31000 euros Addre…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 53,000
2 k. apartment near the center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 53000 Eur Address: Dabintos…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Excellent 4 k. cottage with plot of land in Baltics GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 2200…
4 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,000
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 118,000
New construction 2 k. apartment with parking space GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 118000…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 197,812
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 261,000
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 23 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 128,000
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,500
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 236,468
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. You appreciate your ti…
1 room studio apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 182,880
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…

Why you should buy a house in Druskininkai

By purchasing local real estate, buyers get the opportunity to live in the well-developed resort town in the South of Lithuania. Druskininkai offers all the necessary amenities:

  • modern infrastructure;
  • healing springs;
  • clean beach areas near the Neman river.

The purchased property in Druskininkai can also be rented to tourists who regularly come here from all over the world. The status of the city is what attracts so many visitors. It is unofficially recognized as one of the best Eastern European spa resorts.

What are the property prices in Druskininkai

The average cost per square metre is 1300 euros. At these price rates, you can buy an apartment in the centre. On the outskirts the property is slightly cheaper — 800-1000 euros per square metre. In general, prices for local housing are the same as in Vilnius.

Can foreigners get a residence permit if they purchase real estate in Druskininkai

According to the legislation of Lithuania, foreign citizens are not granted a residence permit for purchasing property. Though, real estate ownership allows you to apply for a Schengen visa. This document allows foreigners to stay in the country for up to 181 days a year.

