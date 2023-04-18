Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Rimkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rimkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 85,000
3-room apartment with holu Banduži. 21, Klaipeda. Total area 78.04 sq.m., apartment on the 4…

Properties features in Dovilu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
