  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytaus miesto savivaldybe
  5. Alytus

Residential properties for sale in Alytus, Lithuania

35 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,500
S neat 2-room apartment for sale St. George's g. 20 Altus. =========<1><1G> <…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
A new residential quarter is being built in Alytuje! www.ilovealt.lt Individual house for…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
558 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
IN THE WAY OF THE WESTIGATION OF THE FACE OF THE CITY, HOUSE is REFERRED! The spacious, bri…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 44,000
FUND QUESTION, FULL EQUIPMENT WAIT NEW FAMILIES! One-room apartment for sale in one of th…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,000
BUY THE BOTH IN ONE GREAT AND GEARGEST LIGHT CITY LOCATION, COUNTRY CURORTS PARK! On factor…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,000
HIGHED YOU 2 ROOMS BUY IN THE OLD Two-room apartment for sale in the part of the densely po…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 37,000
CLASSED ERDVUS, 1 CAMBARIO 43.61 KV.M, BUTAS VIDZGIRIO MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE Vidzgiris – Par…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Living house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building itself …
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,000
SELDED LIGHT AND YOUTH 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAJON --- Putin – the northwestern part of th…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 45,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 81,000
This apartment is located on the 11th floor of 14. The apartment is 72 sq.m. The building is…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 57,000
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,999
This 3-room apartment in Alytaus, in the Vidzgiri neighborhood, is an ideal place for life i…
3 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 63,000
For sale spacious, comfortable 3-room wash (61.28 m2) apartment in putin. In a quiet locatio…
4 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 58,000
4 rooms for sale 78.08 m2 apartment in the vidzfire. In a quiet location, next to kindergart…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,500
For sale inner, bright and warm one-room apartment in a tidy apartment building New g. 60, A…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 147,000
LIVING LIVING HOUSE IN THE FIRST ALYTUJ, A. JUOZAPAVIOUS IN THE GATVER, DO NOT HAVE NEMUN --…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 3
€ 143,000
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
451 m² Number of floors 2
€ 164,900
If you dream of a spacious residential house with a own plot of land in the center of Alytau…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,900
For sale an inner, continuous two-room apartment in a tidy MACE apartment building. A very g…
1 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,500
PROCEDURE 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAION OF THE VIDZGIR, STATYBINNET --- ADVANTAGE: • 3 years…
2 room apartmentin Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,400
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
246 m² Number of floors 2
€ 79,000
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
INDUSTRIAL HOUSE ALYTAUS CITY CENTRE - SEIRJS IN THE FATHER Great investment! House in the …
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
314 m² Number of floors 2
€ 95,000
LIVING HOUSE IN ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN THE ALYT IN ALYTUJ, HOUSE IS THE ERDVUS IS SELE…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,900
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
