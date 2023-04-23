Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Babites novads
Houses
Houses for sale in Babites novads, Latvia
House
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Pinki, Latvia
654 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 5,500,000
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
369 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
3 room house
Liberi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 432,000
House in Priežciems for sale - between Riga and Jurmala. For sale a modern house, with a p…
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
164 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
306 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 733,426
3 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
490 m²
€ 545,000
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
306 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,000,000
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
236 m²
€ 360,000
For sale a bright and spacious family house in Bukulti. Plan: First floor-kitchen, livin…
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
254 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
For sale quality house in Pinky, Babite parish, village & # 039; & # 039; Saliena & # 039; &…
3 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 320,000
Part of the Cottage for two families in Green Village is a successful combination of city co…
3 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
997 m²
€ 550,000
Residential building with a land plot put into operation and Design project for the complet…
4 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
224 m²
€ 484,000
House for sale in the new elite gated community Le Jardin des Muses, in Pinki, Babite parish…
3 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
215 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a tangouse in a closed club-type village, which is conveniently located between Ri…
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a maisonette with two houses ( ) in a closed club village, which is conveniently l…
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a twin house (duplex) in a fully equipped club-type village, which is conveniently …
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
188 m²
€ 300,000
The best place in Latvia for life, leisure, work and travel. Quiet, landscaped, settled vill…
7 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
475 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A modern residence with a unique Jurmala flavor and beautiful natural wood finishes in the L…
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 548,445
Chic house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new indoor village in Pinky! The vi…
7 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
374 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
6 room house
Lapsas, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
239 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
276 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 750,000
The house offered for sale is located at the very beginning of Jurmala in the Lielupe area, …
8 room house
Pinki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
460 m²
2 Floor
€ 850,000
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
245 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
A two-story twin house, actually consisting of two separate halves with a common wall. Thus,…
6 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
245 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
Layout: 1-storey living room with access to the terrace, kitchen, guest bathroom, separate b…
8 room house
Pinki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
400 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,700,000
New house for sale - 400 square meters.m per pr. Mezha is a beautiful, quiet street, opposit…
6 room house
Mezares, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
351 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 480,000
We are selling a new private house in the new village of Spilva. Convenient location - at a…
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
360 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 643,211
Since the sale offers wonderful townhouses in the new residential development of the Green …
4 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
227 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 390,000
House
Babites novads, Latvia
680 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 460,000
The house is located in a wonderful place 4 km from the city of Jurmala and within the walk…
House
Babites novads, Latvia
1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
Perfect location from transport. Only five minutes from Riga International Airport, 7 minute…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Babites novads, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map