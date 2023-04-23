Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

43 properties total found
House in Pinki, Latvia
House
Pinki, Latvia
654 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,500,000
5 room house in Mezares, Latvia
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 369 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 950,000
3 room house in Liberi, Latvia
3 room house
Liberi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 432,000
House in Priežciems for sale - between Riga and Jurmala. For sale a modern house, with a p…
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 306 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 733,426
3 room house in Pinki, Latvia
3 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 490 m²
€ 545,000
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 306 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,000,000
5 room house in Mezares, Latvia
5 room house
Mezares, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 236 m²
€ 360,000
For sale a bright and spacious family house in Bukulti. Plan: First floor-kitchen, livin…
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
For sale quality house in Pinky, Babite parish, village & # 039; & # 039; Saliena & # 039; &…
3 room house in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 320,000
Part of the Cottage for two families in Green Village is a successful combination of city co…
3 room house in Spunciems, Latvia
3 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 997 m²
€ 550,000
Residential building with a land plot put into operation and Design project for the complet…
4 room house in Spunciems, Latvia
4 room house
Spunciems, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 484,000
House for sale in the new elite gated community Le Jardin des Muses, in Pinki, Babite parish…
3 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
3 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 215 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a tangouse in a closed club-type village, which is conveniently located between Ri…
4 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a maisonette with two houses ( ) in a closed club village, which is conveniently l…
4 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 223 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 320,000
We offer a twin house (duplex) in a fully equipped club-type village, which is conveniently …
5 room house in Pinki, Latvia
5 room house
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 188 m²
€ 300,000
The best place in Latvia for life, leisure, work and travel. Quiet, landscaped, settled vill…
7 room house in Pinki, Latvia
7 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 475 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
A modern residence with a unique Jurmala flavor and beautiful natural wood finishes in the L…
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 223 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 548,445
Chic house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new indoor village in Pinky! The vi…
7 room house in Pinki, Latvia
7 room house
Pinki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 374 m² Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
6 room house in Lapsas, Latvia
6 room house
Lapsas, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 239 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
4 room house in Pinki, Latvia
4 room house
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 276 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 750,000
The house offered for sale is located at the very beginning of Jurmala in the Lielupe area, …
8 room house in Pinki, Latvia
8 room house
Pinki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 460 m² 2 Floor
€ 850,000
4 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
A two-story twin house, actually consisting of two separate halves with a common wall. Thus,…
6 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
6 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 245 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
Layout: 1-storey living room with access to the terrace, kitchen, guest bathroom, separate b…
8 room house in Pinki, Latvia
8 room house
Pinki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 400 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,700,000
New house for sale - 400 square meters.m per pr. Mezha is a beautiful, quiet street, opposit…
6 room house in Mezares, Latvia
6 room house
Mezares, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 351 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 480,000
We are selling a new private house in the new village of Spilva. Convenient location - at a…
6 room house in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 room house
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 360 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 643,211
Since the sale offers wonderful townhouses in the new residential development of the Green …
4 room house in Babites novads, Latvia
4 room house
Babites novads, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 227 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 390,000
House in Babites novads, Latvia
House
Babites novads, Latvia
680 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 460,000
The house is located in a wonderful place 4 km from the city of Jurmala and within the walk…
House in Babites novads, Latvia
House
Babites novads, Latvia
1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
Perfect location from transport. Only five minutes from Riga International Airport, 7 minute…

Properties features in Babites novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
