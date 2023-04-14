Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath 400 m²
€ 6,726,056
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
2 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 76 m²
€ 606,664
In the heart of classic Nachlaot, on Tekoa street. 76 sqm duplex apartment, 3 rooms, 1.5 bat…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 300 m²
€ 3,297,086
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 100 m²
€ 550,572
Sale – French Hill Bar Kochva, 4 room apartment Approx. 100 sqm fully handicap accessible, B…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
93 m²
€ 468,908
New on the market Opportunity on Moshe Yustman Street 4.5 rooms apartment (functions as 5 ro…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
60 m²
€ 339,816
Bargain for young couple’s and investors in Gilo. 3 rooms apartment 60 sqm on Tarshish stree…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 655,461
Terraced home in the French Hill Lovely one leveled home on Nehagei Hapradot , 6+ rooms, app…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
122 m²
€ 712,171
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 524,343
Gorgeous Penthouse Apartment, Zvi Levanon, Pisgat Zev. Stunning balcony with Amazing View, J…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
191 m²
€ 1,846,368
Savioney Ramat Sharet project Ramat Sharet, Kadish Luz street, 6 rooms penthouse, 191 sqm, 2…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
250 m²
€ 1,899,122
Luxurious cottage for sale\rent Shir Li’Shlomo street, in Ramat Denya Neighborhood, 7 rooms,…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
188 m²
€ 926,529
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,529,848
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 661,757
In Arnona Neighborhood, Ben Gavriel street 5 rooms, 150 sqm, spacious apartment in very good…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
175 m²
€ 1,327,406
Magnificent Penthouse close to Baka (On Derech Hebron) 5 room apartment built to high standa…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
115 m²
€ 929,184
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
132 m²
€ 1,055,068
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
75 m²
€ 579,699
In Arnona Neighborhood, Kore HaDorot street 1, 3 rooms, 75 sqm, small building, second floor…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
70 m²
€ 516,171
Apartment for sale in Talpiot Rivka street, 3 rooms, 70 sqm, perfect location, 5 steps up to…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 661,757
In a building that is in the final stages of Tama 38, on Shalom Yehuda ,4.5 rooms (90 sqm) s…
1 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
1 bath 43 m²
€ 471,171
Lovely 2 and half room apartment in the Center of the Greek Colony, on Rachel Imeinu. First …
Housein Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,115,021
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 435,215
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
Villa 4 room villain Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath 270 m²
€ 1,856,146
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
Apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 458,954
For Sale in Armon Hanatziv Gorgeous Garden Apartment with large Patio on Mordechai Elkachi B…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 464,230
New On The Market! Lovely 4.5 Rooms, Completely Renovated. Ha’arba’ah street, Pisgat Zev Mer…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath 74 m²
€ 373,917
Exclusive for sale: Katamonim, neighborhood, San Martin street 30 3rd floor out of 3. 4 room…
4 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
120 m²
€ 498,519
Beautiful Garden Apartment on Shmuel Tamir in Pisgat Zev Huge Lovely Garden (100 M) with Pat…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 555,876
New Exclusive, Garden Apartment on Anusai Mashhad in Armon Hanetziv Lovely Garden with Patio…
3 room apartmentin Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 637,155
For Sale Great Opportunity in City Center! King George Street – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Larg…

