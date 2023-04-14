Israel
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Israel
New houses in Israel
All new buildings in Israel
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Israel
Residential
Apartment in Israel
Penthouse
House in Israel
Villa
Cottage
Land in Israel
Luxury Properties in Israel
Find an Agent in Israel
Real estate agencies in Israel
Agents in Israel
Commercial
All commercial properties in Israel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Israel
Find an Agent in Israel
Real estate agencies in Israel
Agents in Israel
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Israel
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Israel
Jerusalem District
Jerusalem
Residential properties for sale in Jerusalem, Israel
Clear all
150 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
5 bath
400 m²
€ 6,726,056
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
76 m²
€ 606,664
In the heart of classic Nachlaot, on Tekoa street. 76 sqm duplex apartment, 3 rooms, 1.5 bat…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
300 m²
€ 3,297,086
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
100 m²
€ 550,572
Sale – French Hill Bar Kochva, 4 room apartment Approx. 100 sqm fully handicap accessible, B…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
93 m²
€ 468,908
New on the market Opportunity on Moshe Yustman Street 4.5 rooms apartment (functions as 5 ro…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
60 m²
€ 339,816
Bargain for young couple’s and investors in Gilo. 3 rooms apartment 60 sqm on Tarshish stree…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 655,461
Terraced home in the French Hill Lovely one leveled home on Nehagei Hapradot , 6+ rooms, app…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
122 m²
€ 712,171
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 524,343
Gorgeous Penthouse Apartment, Zvi Levanon, Pisgat Zev. Stunning balcony with Amazing View, J…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
191 m²
€ 1,846,368
Savioney Ramat Sharet project Ramat Sharet, Kadish Luz street, 6 rooms penthouse, 191 sqm, 2…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
250 m²
€ 1,899,122
Luxurious cottage for sale\rent Shir Li’Shlomo street, in Ramat Denya Neighborhood, 7 rooms,…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
188 m²
€ 926,529
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,529,848
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
150 m²
€ 661,757
In Arnona Neighborhood, Ben Gavriel street 5 rooms, 150 sqm, spacious apartment in very good…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
175 m²
€ 1,327,406
Magnificent Penthouse close to Baka (On Derech Hebron) 5 room apartment built to high standa…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
115 m²
€ 929,184
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
House
Jerusalem, Israel
132 m²
€ 1,055,068
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
75 m²
€ 579,699
In Arnona Neighborhood, Kore HaDorot street 1, 3 rooms, 75 sqm, small building, second floor…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
70 m²
€ 516,171
Apartment for sale in Talpiot Rivka street, 3 rooms, 70 sqm, perfect location, 5 steps up to…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 661,757
In a building that is in the final stages of Tama 38, on Shalom Yehuda ,4.5 rooms (90 sqm) s…
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
1 bath
43 m²
€ 471,171
Lovely 2 and half room apartment in the Center of the Greek Colony, on Rachel Imeinu. First …
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
€ 1,115,021
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 435,215
Lovely Garden Apartment, new on the market! Meir Nakar, Armon Hanatziv. 4 spacious rooms (10…
Villa 4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
3 bath
270 m²
€ 1,856,146
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
Apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 458,954
For Sale in Armon Hanatziv Gorgeous Garden Apartment with large Patio on Mordechai Elkachi B…
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 464,230
New On The Market! Lovely 4.5 Rooms, Completely Renovated. Ha’arba’ah street, Pisgat Zev Mer…
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
2 bath
74 m²
€ 373,917
Exclusive for sale: Katamonim, neighborhood, San Martin street 30 3rd floor out of 3. 4 room…
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
120 m²
€ 498,519
Beautiful Garden Apartment on Shmuel Tamir in Pisgat Zev Huge Lovely Garden (100 M) with Pat…
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
€ 555,876
New Exclusive, Garden Apartment on Anusai Mashhad in Armon Hanetziv Lovely Garden with Patio…
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
90 m²
€ 637,155
For Sale Great Opportunity in City Center! King George Street – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Larg…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Jerusalem, Israel
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map