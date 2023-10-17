UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Israel
Houses
Houses for sale in Israel
Jerusalem
23
Jerusalem District
23
Tel Aviv District
10
Herzliya
7
Tel Aviv-Yafo
3
House
Clear all
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
5
4
673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6
5
970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
€11,95M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
6
5
806 m²
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5
3
270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Herzliya, Israel
6
6
1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
5
5
440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5
4
350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Herzliya, Israel
7
9
1 043 m²
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
6
7
820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
Recommend
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
122 m²
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
€748,008
Recommend
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
188 m²
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
€973,154
Recommend
House with parking
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
€1,61M
Recommend
House with parking, with elevator, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
115 m²
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
€975,942
Recommend
House with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
132 m²
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
€1,11M
Recommend
House
Jerusalem, Israel
160 m²
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
€1,17M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
270 m²
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
5
3
300 m²
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
€1,94M
Recommend
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
195 m²
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
€1,64M
Recommend
House with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Israel, Israel
262 m²
MOSHAV SHOEVA MESHEK EZER Ideal and quiet . Double bargain! 2 houses on adjoining plots. Per…
€1,39M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
3
3
145 m²
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
€1,03M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Petah Tikva, Israel
6
4
170 m²
New on the market, Exclusive for sale! Lovely home with beautiful garden! Kfar Avraham, Peta…
€806,267
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
5
4
273 m²
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
€3,82M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, gym, with Pool
Jerusalem, Israel
5
4
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
€2,55M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
€1,05M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
5
3
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
€762
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
€533,805
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Ashkelon, Israel
6
6
Corner waterfront property Barnea Beach, Ashkelon. 9.5 rooms, 276 sqm, built to high standar…
€1,11M
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
4
4
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
€883,758
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
7
5
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
€5,56M
Recommend
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
3
2
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
€1,39M
Recommend
