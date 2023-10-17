UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Hungary
Transdanubia
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary
Central Transdanubia
12
Western Transdanubia
10
Southern Transdanubia
7
Sarvari jaras
4
Tapolcai jaras
3
Cottage
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Siofok, Hungary
3
300 m²
1
Let him flee from the city's noise. Rider for sale guesthouse on Siófok city szélén. In th…
€143,301
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bo, Hungary
3
240 m²
1
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
€155,502
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
2
490 m²
1
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
€234,450
Recommend
Cottage 8 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
8
800 m²
2
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
€717,703
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csep, Hungary
494 m²
2
Office, accommodation, warehouse building in one place! In Csépen, next to the main road …
€521,531
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tes, Hungary
3
350 m²
1
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…
€229,903
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Sarvar, Hungary
1
220 m²
3
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
€250,957
Recommend
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pecsely, Hungary
7
500 m²
3
Balaton on highlands, historical family possession, in a very good state, with a landscaped …
€1,08M
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Sarvar, Hungary
1
180 m²
1
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
€179,186
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, with gas
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1
200 m²
3
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
€287,081
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
2
200 m²
1
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
€260,765
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1
150 m²
3
An old-new one selling in Veszprém, a mill garden, in natural environment, close to the Séd …
€141,124
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Vekeny, Hungary
1
350 m²
2
In a house many people for a lock, oh but in a mill!? Mecsek is a real curio at his foot! …
€133,732
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
2
250 m²
1
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
€260,765
Recommend
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Diosviszlo, Hungary
4
160 m²
2
18 hectare grape possessions with a processing firm for sale, milky mechanisation, cellars a…
€358,851
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Almamellek, Hungary
100 m²
2
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman
€299,019
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Koernye, Hungary
1
9 160 m²
1
In the vicinity of a Tatabánya industrial park on saint György pusztán salesman it 17,6 HA m…
€956,937
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
3
300 m²
1
Szenbékkállán 300nm-es mansion salesman
€198,564
Recommend
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tat, Hungary
2
460 m²
1
Mansion? Depot? Production hall? Depends on you by the time he will use it. The main bui…
€117,225
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csolnok, Hungary
600 m²
3
On Csolnok industrial/onto commercial utilisation suitable real estate on 4626 nm plots sell…
€311,005
Recommend
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Sarvar, Hungary
4
274 m²
2
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Because of the bath onto PÁR PERC SÉTA it 5 LAKRÉSZES KÚRIA ELADÓ! Tu…
€212,919
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Nyalka, Hungary
196 m²
2
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
€119,617
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tapolca, Hungary
400 m²
3
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…
€287,081
Recommend
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bakonya, Hungary
5
2 500 m²
2
Salesman at Mecsek foot an equestrian sport centre with 15 head guesthouses, 1000 M2 covered…
€693,779
Recommend
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bony, Hungary
3
153 m²
1
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…
€167,440
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m²
3
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …
€236,842
Recommend
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Karad, Hungary
2 435 m²
1
From the noon coast of Balaton cca. 17 km mansion consisting in a part under protection of h…
€131,579
Recommend
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tihany, Hungary
6
591 m²
3
Tihany, panoramic one selling on a tan mountain are immovable. It was kept at the time of th…
€933,014
Recommend
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Oroszlany, Hungary
1
179 m²
1
On the middle of the armoured mountain range, forests it was surrounded by him on an area, i…
€105,263
Recommend
Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL