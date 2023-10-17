Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

29 properties total found
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Siofok, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Siofok, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Let him flee from the city's noise. Rider for sale guesthouse on Siófok city szélén. In th…
€143,301
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bo, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Onto selling offer in the Sárvár district a mansion character 240 nm real estates! The man…
€155,502
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Taliandoeroegd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
CURY for sale on the BALATON INVESTIGATION! Built in the 1800s, the mansion covers an are…
€234,450
Cottage 8 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness in Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Cottage 8 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, with Very good brightness
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
A real curiosity, a leisure centre are for sale in the guard, enchanting natural environment…
€717,703
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Csep, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csep, Hungary
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Office, accommodation, warehouse building in one place! In Csépen, next to the main road …
€521,531
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tes, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
The eastern one -Bakony his highest dot offer onto selling in an environment liked by the an…
€229,903
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Sarvar, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
On Sárvár 280 nm TOP BELVÁROSI POLGÁRI KÚRIA with 6 rooms, ÓRIÁSI LEHETŐSÉG, 1554 NM-ES TELE…
€250,957
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Pecsely, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Pecsely, Hungary
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Balaton on highlands, historical family possession, in a very good state, with a landscaped …
€1,08M
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Sarvar, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
In Sárvár downtown, mansion character nearly 200 square metre immovable salesmen
€179,186
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, with gas in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with balcony, with transformable rooms, with gas
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The building Lamping József was being built in 1900 based on an architect's plans, 3 level o…
€287,081
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Kissomlyo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
An one with a floor-space of 200 m2 which can be found in wonderful environment turned into …
€260,765
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
An old-new one selling in Veszprém, a mill garden, in natural environment, close to the Séd …
€141,124
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Vekeny, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Vekeny, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In a house many people for a lock, oh but in a mill!? Mecsek is a real curio at his foot! …
€133,732
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
€260,765
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Diosviszlo, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Diosviszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
18 hectare grape possessions with a processing firm for sale, milky mechanisation, cellars a…
€358,851
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Almamellek, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Almamellek, Hungary
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Zselicségben 22 ha of family possession salesman
€299,019
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Koernye, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Koernye, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 160 m²
Number of floors 1
In the vicinity of a Tatabánya industrial park on saint György pusztán salesman it 17,6 HA m…
€956,937
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Szenbékkállán 300nm-es mansion salesman
€198,564
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tat, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tat, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Mansion? Depot? Production hall? Depends on you by the time he will use it. The main bui…
€117,225
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Csolnok, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Csolnok, Hungary
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
On Csolnok industrial/onto commercial utilisation suitable real estate on 4626 nm plots sell…
€311,005
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Sarvar, Hungary
Cottage 4 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Sarvar, Hungary
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
INVESTORS ATTENTION! Because of the bath onto PÁR PERC SÉTA it 5 LAKRÉSZES KÚRIA ELADÓ! Tu…
€212,919
Cottage with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Nyalka, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Nyalka, Hungary
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
€119,617
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Tapolca, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Tapolca, Hungary
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
I offer a rare real estate for sale in Europe, beside the main entrance of Tapolcai Tavasbar…
€287,081
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bakonya, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bakonya, Hungary
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Salesman at Mecsek foot an equestrian sport centre with 15 head guesthouses, 1000 M2 covered…
€693,779
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Bony, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Bony, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…
€167,440
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Halaszi, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Halaszi, Hungary
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …
€236,842
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Karad, Hungary
Cottage with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Karad, Hungary
Area 2 435 m²
Number of floors 1
From the noon coast of Balaton cca. 17 km mansion consisting in a part under protection of h…
€131,579
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Tihany, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms with balcony, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Tihany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 6
Area 591 m²
Number of floors 3
Tihany, panoramic one selling on a tan mountain are immovable. It was kept at the time of th…
€933,014
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition in Oroszlany, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, in good condition
Oroszlany, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
On the middle of the armoured mountain range, forests it was surrounded by him on an area, i…
€105,263

