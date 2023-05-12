Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Szentlorinci jaras
  6. St. Lawrence
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in St. Lawrence, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 33,638
3 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 63,240
5 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 118,137
2 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 88,536
3 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 26,372
4 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
4 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 115,688
3 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 67,276
House in St. Lawrence, Hungary
House
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 78,614
House 2 bathrooms in St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113,170
On Szentlőrinc, made go in on place,with existing clientele family house, with a business lo…
House 3 bathrooms in St. Lawrence, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,250
I offer a family house consisting of 2 totally separate selected flats settling down on Szen…
