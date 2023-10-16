Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Southern Great Plain
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

Gyulai jaras
9
Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras
9
Gyula
8
Hodmezovasarhely
8
Janoshalma
8
Janoshalmai jaras
8
Tiszakecske
8
Gyomaendrod
7
4 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€96,695
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€43,577
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€167,605
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€82,513
5 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
5 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€122,738
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€141,562
3 room house in Lakitelek, Hungary
3 room house
Lakitelek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
€35,842
2 room house in Baja, Hungary
2 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€46,156
3 room house in Békés, Hungary
3 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€84,576
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€43,835
6 room house in Békés, Hungary
6 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€41,257
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€110,851
4 room house in Gyula, Hungary
4 room house
Gyula, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€87,412
3 room house in Murony, Hungary
3 room house
Murony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€12,351
2 room house in Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€17,792
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
€70,265
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€141,820
2 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€28,364
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€82,487
3 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
3 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€40,999
4 room house in Szentes, Hungary
4 room house
Szentes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€72,199
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,046
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€296,532
4 room house in Mako, Hungary
4 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€41,257
4 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€89,991
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€249,860
6 room house in Orgovany, Hungary
6 room house
Orgovany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€60,596
3 room house in Tiszakecske, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszakecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€175,083
5 room house in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
5 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€141,820
5 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
€966,951

