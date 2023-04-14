Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras
  6. Sopron

Residential properties for sale in Sopron, Hungary

119 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 17 m²
€ 46,811
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 122,777
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 336,233
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 79,979
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 192,324
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 200,349
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 186,975
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 80,220
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 336,768
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 138,827
3 room housein Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 179,217
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 85,329
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 147,119
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 160,226
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 144,176
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 114,753
2 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 98,703
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 221,748
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 183,230
1 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m²
€ 45,446
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 131,069
2 room housein Sopron, Hungary
2 room house
Sopron, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 133,477
5 room housein Sopron, Hungary
5 room house
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 318,312
7 room housein Sopron, Hungary
7 room house
Sopron, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 244 m²
€ 251,439
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 186,975
As in the old days, just as today, it increases one's prestige if one can move into a high-c…
4 room housein Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 398,558
A property considered a real curiosity has been put on the market, characterized by a luxuri…
4 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 144,176
3 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 152,201
5 room apartmentin Sopron, Hungary
5 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 213,723
